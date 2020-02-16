Dalia Anna Mrowiec Dalia Anna Tutlys Mrowiec, beloved mother, sister, friend, and blueberry lady, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born in Naumeistas, Lithuania to Emily and Vincent Tutlys on October 22, 1935. When WWII came to Lithuania, her family fled in the middle of the night and spent the war crossing Europe, ending up in Germany. After the war, the family emigrated to Chicago. Dalia graduated from University of Illinois in 1957 with a bachelors degree in Anthropology. After college, she moved to Los Angeles, there she met Terry Mrowiec and they married in 1964. She had two children, Heather and Steven. In 1974 they purchased Blueberry Acres in Arlington, WA. Many generations of teenagers in the area got their first job picking blueberries for her, and she became known as the Blueberry Lady to kids and customers alike. She retired from Boeing in 1995 and devoted herself to blueberry farming full time. Dalia kept very busy in her retirement. She was active in the Daughters of Lithuania, mushroom hunting, bird watching, and loved going the the symphony. We will always remember her feisty personality, her pride in the accomplishments of her children, and her love of nature. Dalia is survived by her sister, Gabrielle Kirsch; her daughter, Heather Mrowiec, her son, Steven Mrowiec (Dianne Bennett), and her grandson, Leaf Adams-Mrowiec. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2020 at 1:00 at Floral Hall in Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood or the Audubon Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020