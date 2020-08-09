1/1
Dan Naslund
1942 - 2020
George Daniel "Dan" Naslund, 78, of Snohomish, WA died of a heart attack at his home on July 14, 2020.

Danny was the eldest of three kids born to George and Hazel Naslund. He grew up in Edmonds, WA and spent time each summer at Lake Cavanaugh with his family and extended family. He graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1960 and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on the water from Oregon to Alaska throughout his life.

Dan retired from the Seattle Local 32 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in 2005 after more than 40 years of service, and was a respected leader in his field of industrial refrigeration. He has done work for Massart, Seattle Refrigeration, Auburn Mechanical, and W.A. Botting. He frequently did jobs in Alaska on fishing boats and canneries, as well as cold storage in Eastern Washington.

Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Lenore Iaeger Naslund Skutvik (June, 2020, age 106) of Mt Vernon, and his father, George Nels Naslund (July, 1957, age 43) of Edmonds.

Dan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Crystal "Cris" Lynn Setting Naslund of Snohomish, son Clinton & Lee Naslund of Colville, WA, son Kevin & Marianne Naslund of Sultan, WA, brother Jon & Vicki Naslund of North Pole, AK, sister Mary Kay & Bill Carter of Mt Vernon, WA, granddaughter Deborah Crane of Kelso, WA, grandson Nickolas Naslund of Sultan, and grandson Jacob Naslund of Sultan. He is also survived by numerous Iaeger and Rabourn cousins, Setting in-laws, and nephews/great-nephews & nieces/great-nieces.

Graveside service with inurnment will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills on Friday, August 21, 2020 at noon, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036 www.floralhillslynnwood.com

Due to CoVid-19, social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Seating is limited.

May 23, 1942 - July 14, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
