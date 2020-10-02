Daniel Baker

Daniel T Baker born Oct 1947 passed away Sept 7th 2020 at the age of 72.

Anyone who knew Dan was impacted by his love of life and ability to make those around him smile! Dan enjoyed showing his love through cooking, which included his multiple turkey dinner "trial runs" every fall.

Dan was born and raised in Seattle, graduating in 1965 from Nathan Hale. He worked in the car stereo industry his entire career and founded the chain of Sound Advice stores in 1979, where he worked until he retired.

Dan loved boating from a young age and enjoyed spending time on his boat with family and friends in the San Juan Islands. He enjoyed all sports and was a perennial Seattle sports fan, having season tickets to several teams with his sister Cathy for many years.

Dan married his wife Patty in 1992 and brought their children Amy, Rob, and Dustin together as a family. Dan and Patty made Seattle their home and experienced 28 wonderful years together with their friends and family. They enjoyed traveling, from family ski vacations to exploring Europe together.

Dan found a new level of happiness and joy when he became a "Pa" and was able to play and act like a kid again. The love and affection he showed was unconditional, a true grandparent love.

Dan is survived by his wife Patty, sister Cathy, son Dustin (Sarah) and grandson Greyson. He is also survived by Patty's children Amy (Joe) and Rob (Mahvish), and grandchildren Olivia, Serena and Natasha.

Due to Covid-19, no funeral services will be held. Donations in his name may be made to the Woodland Park Zoo.

September 7, 2020