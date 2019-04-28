Daniel David Frane, age 80, passed away peacefully at his family home in Marysville, WA, on April 18, 2019. He was lovingly surrounded by his family. Dan is survived by his wife, Jean Frane; their five children, Kimberly Ann, Tamala Jean, Daniel David Jr, Suzette Marie, Cynthia Leigh; his sons-in-law, Donnie Smith, and John Nielson; his nine grand-children, Justin, Jordan, Alena, Craig, Jessica, her husband, Ryan, Scott, Marleigh, Lexie, and Jackson; and his three great grandchildren, Ryder, Mavrik, and Jonathan. He is also survived by his sibilings, Dorothy Musch, Nancy Walsh, Richard Frane II, Suzanne Kemp, Marianne Denton, Christine Kelly as well as his dozens of nephews and nieces. His ever present warm smile, energy, and enthus-iasm will forever live in our hearts. Memorial Services will be held at Marysville United Methodist Church on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., 5600 64th St. NE, Marysville, WA 98270 A Celebration of Life will follow the service at his family home. 7718 59th Ave NE Marysville, WA 98270
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019