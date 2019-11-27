Daniel Harry Baker of Everett, WA died on Nov 14, 2019. He was 88. Cherished husband of Rita S. Baker for 68 years. Loving father of daughters Dana (Rodney Knittel) Baker Smith of Everett, WA and Pam (Lenny) Lange of Fort Wayne, IN. Dear grandfather of Daniel (Tanya) Smith of Snohomish, WA, Sarah (James McCurdy) McCurdy, and Steven (Casey Jean) Lange, both of Ft. Wayne, IN. Further survived by great-grandchildren Desmond Smith, Curtis and Montray Bland, and Hazel and Lydia McCurdy. Daniel was a graduate of Gannon University in Erie, PA, who enjoyed a successful career as an electrical and manufacturing engineer. After several moves, Daniel and Rita settled in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, which he loved. Daniel was a man of character who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services 11:00 AM Monday Dec 2, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Parish Chapel, 8517 7th Ave SE, Everett WA 98208. The family will receive condolence calls at Mrs. Baker's Residence, 1427 100th St SW # 127 Everett, WA 98204 on Monday Dec 2 following the funeral services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 27, 2019