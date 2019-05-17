Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel J. Koffler. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

August 7, 1931 - May 13, 2019 On Monday, May 13, 2019, Daniel J. Koffler went to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 87. Dan was born to Pete and Elenora Koffler, in Slope County, ND on August 7, 1931. He grew up on the family farm, served in the US Army, and worked as a mechanic until retirement in 1996. He worked for Wick's Shell Service Station for 25 years, for the Snohomish School District for one year, and the Edmonds School District for 17 years. Dan was a lifetime member of the Everett Free Methodist Church until it closed its doors, after which he attended Pinehurst Baptist Church in Everett, WA. Dan enjoyed a blessed life with his wife, Lorraine; and his three children, Karen, Rick, and Randy. Family was important to him and he spent much of his vacation time traveling throughout the states visiting relatives and attending family reunions. He was an avid Mariners fan, enjoyed camping, games, puzzles, taking pictures, making family movies, and maintaining his yard. The past several years he especially enjoyed visiting with his great-grandchildren and receiving letters from family and friends. A highlight for him was his weekly letter from his sister, Dorothy. Dan was loved by his family and friends. He was a dedicated husband and father, a hard worker, and a man of strong principles and remarkable faith. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; and by siblings, Eva, George, Jenny, and Carol. He is survived by his siblings, Irene, Gladys, Rose, Stan, Marge, and Dorothy; his three children; their spouses; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Pinehurst Baptist Church in Everett.





