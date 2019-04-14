Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel K. Ross. View Sign

Daniel Keith Ross Jan. 4, 1979 – April 4, 2019 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Daniel Keith Ross at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in Montana. Danny was born in Everett, WA, and resided most of his life in Marysville, WA, before moving to Montana more than 10 years ago. He enjoyed many great friendships, family, baseball, football and basketball. He leaves behind his 9-year old daughter, Kellie (Montana); siblings, Jason, Kelly and Kayla. He also leaves behind father, Bob and step-mother, Michelle, mother, Debra and step-father, John; his ex-wife, wife, mother to his child and great friend, Mary; Grandma Mack and Grandma Carol and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In his honor, we will be holding a private "celebration of life" for close friends and family, Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Marysville, WA. If you would like to be present and need additional information regarding his memorial, please contact the family at: [email protected] Danny will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his warm and kind soul and his unconditional love for his friends and family. "Rest in Peace and in Jesus' arms our dear son, brother and friend." A GoFundMe has been setup to support his daughter, Kellie: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ross-recovery-fund Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019

