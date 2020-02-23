Daniel Joseph Knight, Sr. Daniel Joseph Knight, Sr. of Lynnwood, WA, 82, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. Dan is survived by his son, Daniel J. Knight Jr.; daughters: Terrijo A. Knight; Patty Gordon-Stevens and husband, Rick; Roberta Ehrmantrout and husband, David; and Susie Piper Sack and husband, Tom. By his two brothers: Doug and Jay; plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dan had many good friends and neighbors plus his beloved little dog, Peaches. A memorial will be held at the Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98043 on February 29, 2020 from Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020