Daniel Lewis VanWinkle Jr.
1980 - 2020
Daniel Lewis VanWinkle Jr. (D.J.) 39 of Lake Stevens, WA. unexpectedly passed away May 24th 2020. He grew up in Everett, WA and graduated from Everett High School class of 1998. He was born June 16th 1980. He is survived by his Wife Michelle, Children Alex, Alyssa and Aiden, Mom Darlene VanWinkle (David Blackford) Dad Daniel VanWinkle (Caroline Khut). Sister Denise Vincent (Paula). Grandparents Vince and Donna Ostlund and Colleen Green, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Dedicated to his family D.J. loved coaching Little League ball combining his love for baseball and his children. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. June 16, 1980 - May 24, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 19 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 16, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you through this most difficult time.1cor1:3,4
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
