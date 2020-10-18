1/1
Daniel Logstrom
1953 - 2020
Dan was born in Seattle, WA, and grew up in Kent. A Vietnam Veteran, he served in the US Navy from 1970-72. Dan worked at Keller Supply in Seattle for over 20 yrs. A natural born MacGyver, he could fix almost anything. Dan was always at his best when helping others.

Dan is survived by his children, Michael, Lisa, Matt, & Levi; brothers, Dean, Dale, & Darren; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Dorn, & sister, Marilyn.

The family would like to thank the residents at Twin Cedars RV Park for the community they provided in Dan's final years. A memorial will be held at a future date. Many veterans sustain invisible wounds that never heal. May you find Peace, Dan. We love you, Dad.

January 20, 1953 - September 29, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
