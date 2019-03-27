Danielle Palicte Hartzell

Danielle Lodrina (Palicte) Hartzell Nov. 19, 1968 - March 14, 2019 Danielle Lodrina (Palicte) Hartzell passed suddenly. She is survived by her husband, Steve Hartzell; and daughter, Sydney Hartzell; parents, Susan and Ron Kimball; siblings, Ebbeni Moen (Chris), Dave Thenhaus (Melissa), Logan Palicte and Matt Palicte (Melissa); along with nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Forest Park in Everett, WA on April 20, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with a memorial balloon release at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 27, 2019
