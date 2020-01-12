Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Dement. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danny "Dan" Wayne Dement Dec. 22, 1947 - Dec. 29, 2019 Danny "Dan" Wayne Dement, son of the late Wilfred Clayton and Lovina Ruth Dement, passed away December 29, 2019. Dan was born December 22, 1947 in Eugene, OR. He attended school in Junction City, OR, graduating in 1966. Following graduation, work with The Boeing Company brought Dan north to Washington State where he met (introduced by Jane Lewis, his future mother-in-law) and married his children's mother, Anne. Dan had met Jane at the local bowling alley, so naturally, Dan and Anne joined a bowling league, which they enjoyed together for many years while the children were younger. In addition to looking forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren, Dan was an avid science fiction guru and a proud Seattle Super Sonics and Seahawks fan, holding season tickets with his son for many years, making many tailgating friends along the way. Spending his life on the northwest coast and growing up fishing with his dad, Dan developed a love for the water as well as nature. Through his adoration for all things nature, he inspired his children's love early by introducing them to the coast, sand dunes, lighthouses, hiking and tide pool exploration. As a former maintenance millwright, Dan was a jack-of-all-trades and there wasn't any job too big, including building a home for his family in the Lake Goodwin area. He was very talented and creative in the areas of architecture, landscape design and gardening, sharing his gifts with his children. Many of Dan's most cherished memories with his children were those spent on Lake Chelan with close family friends, the Darnell's; Dan enjoyed slalom skiing, swimming, and taking part in the city to state park 'fun run'. He was also known to have a playful streak, as witnessed by the famous Frankenstein Rock, located four miles south of downtown Chelan, WA on the west side of Highway 97, which he painted with a few friends on one of the many trips to Chelan, or after a fresh snow when his children were young, but neighborhood kids would knock at the door asking if Dan could 'come out to play'. A beloved father (Dado) and grandpa (Papa) who will forever be remembered and cherished in the lives of his children: Tamara "Tammy" Magness of Arlington, WA; Elizabeth "Lisa" Schutt (Mike) of Freeland, WA; and Scott Dement (Amy) of Kent, WA; four grandchildren: Jeff, Brad (Amy), Taylor and Ella Jane; brother, Clay (Joanie) Dement; and sister, Diana (Alan) Neer; two nieces, Dawn and Sarah. The family will hold a private celebration of life in honor of Dan.



