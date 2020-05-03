Danny R Tanis, 67, of Marysville, WA passed away due to Covid-19 April 15, 2020. He was born in 1953 in Everett, WA to Robert and Naida Tanis. Dan was a Washington native all his life and will be remembered for his loving generous nature and bright smile. Dan started working at D&R Cedar at the age of 18 until they closed then went on to work for Scott Paper (Kimberly-Clarke) in 1984 and worked there for 28 years. Dan was a loving and caring Father, Son, Husband, Brother & Uncle. He was very independent starting at a young age until he passed. Very willing to help others in need. He is preceded in death by his father Robert R. Tanis and Stepson Jason Peteet. Dan is survived by numerous family members including his wife, Connie Peteet; his children, Chad Tanis, Brittanya Grillo & Eric Peteet; brothers, Larry (Naomi), Terry (June) and Duane; sisters, Darlene and Pam (Floyd); three nieces, five nephews; grandchildren, Tyshawn & Danielle. Funeral services will be held at a later date so all family and friends can attend.





