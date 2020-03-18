Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darin Oosterwyk. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Graveside service 2:00 PM Marysville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

May 3, 1966 - March 13, 2020 Born in Everett, WA to Jack and Wilma Oosterwyk. Darin was the youngest of five children and a lifelong resident of Marysville, WA. Darin attended Marysville schools and graduated from MPHS in 1987. Darin peacefully departed this life at age 53 and entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyfully awaiting his arrival were his parents. Darin came into this world with very complicated health issues and was not expected to live. Even though he had many challenges Darin was a joy to be around for all who knew him. Darin loved Jesus, his family, his friends, playing his keyboard and accordion, singing, bowling, word search, going to church, reading his bible and boy did he enjoy a good meal! He will be lovingly missed by his siblings: Richard (Bellinda) Oosterwyk, Jim (Leslie) Oosterwyk, Barb Whitney, Cynthia (Rodney) Elvrom; nephews and nieces; Aaron (Erica) Oosterwyk, Andrea (Barry) McGlothin, Jason (Michelle) Whitney, Jeremy (Cat) Whitney, Emily McKelvey, Riley Elvrom and numerous great nephews and nieces. Darin will also be missed by extended family members both locally and in the Netherlands. Graveside services will be held at Marysville Cemetery Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. A special thank you to his sister, Barb for the many years of loving care! "Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8





May 3, 1966 - March 13, 2020 Born in Everett, WA to Jack and Wilma Oosterwyk. Darin was the youngest of five children and a lifelong resident of Marysville, WA. Darin attended Marysville schools and graduated from MPHS in 1987. Darin peacefully departed this life at age 53 and entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyfully awaiting his arrival were his parents. Darin came into this world with very complicated health issues and was not expected to live. Even though he had many challenges Darin was a joy to be around for all who knew him. Darin loved Jesus, his family, his friends, playing his keyboard and accordion, singing, bowling, word search, going to church, reading his bible and boy did he enjoy a good meal! He will be lovingly missed by his siblings: Richard (Bellinda) Oosterwyk, Jim (Leslie) Oosterwyk, Barb Whitney, Cynthia (Rodney) Elvrom; nephews and nieces; Aaron (Erica) Oosterwyk, Andrea (Barry) McGlothin, Jason (Michelle) Whitney, Jeremy (Cat) Whitney, Emily McKelvey, Riley Elvrom and numerous great nephews and nieces. Darin will also be missed by extended family members both locally and in the Netherlands. Graveside services will be held at Marysville Cemetery Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. A special thank you to his sister, Barb for the many years of loving care! "Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close