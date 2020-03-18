May 3, 1966 - March 13, 2020 Born in Everett, WA to Jack and Wilma Oosterwyk. Darin was the youngest of five children and a lifelong resident of Marysville, WA. Darin attended Marysville schools and graduated from MPHS in 1987. Darin peacefully departed this life at age 53 and entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyfully awaiting his arrival were his parents. Darin came into this world with very complicated health issues and was not expected to live. Even though he had many challenges Darin was a joy to be around for all who knew him. Darin loved Jesus, his family, his friends, playing his keyboard and accordion, singing, bowling, word search, going to church, reading his bible and boy did he enjoy a good meal! He will be lovingly missed by his siblings: Richard (Bellinda) Oosterwyk, Jim (Leslie) Oosterwyk, Barb Whitney, Cynthia (Rodney) Elvrom; nephews and nieces; Aaron (Erica) Oosterwyk, Andrea (Barry) McGlothin, Jason (Michelle) Whitney, Jeremy (Cat) Whitney, Emily McKelvey, Riley Elvrom and numerous great nephews and nieces. Darin will also be missed by extended family members both locally and in the Netherlands. Graveside services will be held at Marysville Cemetery Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. A special thank you to his sister, Barb for the many years of loving care! "Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 18, 2020