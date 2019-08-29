Darla Cleary Darla Doris Cleary, born November 20, 1945 in Seattle, WA, departed this life on August 26, 2019 in Everett, WA. She was 73. Darla is survived by her loving husband, William; brother, Rodney F. Jenkins; grandchildren, JoAnn Delp (Quinn Cooper) and Joel Smith, and great-grandson, Danner Cooper. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawnel Louise (Cleary) VanderWeyst and son-in-law, Phillip VanderWeyst in 2004. Darla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held, please contact family for details. Please sign the guestbook at purdykerr.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 29, 2019