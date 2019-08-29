Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darla Fay Whittaker Meissner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darla Fay Whittaker Meissner Dec. 28, 1939 - August 21, 2019 Darla was born at home in Everett, WA on December 28, 1939 and went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. Her parents were Geo L. Whittaker and Margaret Mulliken Whittaker Thorpe. Darla is survived by one daughter, Darlena Helm; and one son, Keith Meissner. She leaves seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and an extended number of Meissner relatives. Darla is survived by one sister, Donna Pangburn; nephews, Jon Larson, Jeffery Pangburn; nieces, Cheryl Rafert and Robin Henderson; and numerous cousins. Darla was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister; a half sister, Beulah Warden; a half brother, Paul Johnson, one brother, Daved Whittaker; an infant daughter, Tammy; and a daughter, MaryKay. A remembrance will be September 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Stillaguamish Senior Apartments at 18330 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington, WA 98223, Pastor Dan Waldrop of Gospel Light Church officiating. Darla's family would like to thank Providence Hospital Hospice on Floor 8 for their wonderful, compassionate care they gave to Darla in her last week of life. God Bless You! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 29, 2019

