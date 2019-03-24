Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Ann (DeMonbrun) Daggett. View Sign

June 10, 1953 - March 10, 2019 Darlene Ann Daggett (DeMonbrun) of Monroe, WA, left her earthly body on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born to the late Ross and Dolores DeMonbrun on June 10, 1953. Darlene enjoyed motorcycle rides, creating her family tree on ancestry.com , documenting the life of her grandchildren via photo or video media, and being out in nature, whether working in her yard or looking for agates on rocky beaches. She will be remembered for her warm smile, caring heart for friend and stranger alike, and remembering small details about a person's preferences. She was also a treasure seeker, whether her pursuit of a 'find' at the Goodwill for a friend or seeing the God-given potential in people before they recognized it in themselves. Raising, nurturing, and caring for her family was her greatest lifework, and she leaves a lasting legacy. Darlene is survived by her three children, Matthew and (Sarah), Nathan and (Marie), and Christina and (Jeff); and her six grandchildren; along with her three siblings, Loretta, Sandra, and Layne. Her family would like to thank her friends and family and especially the medical providers and the Hope Foursquare Church members who have been supportive of her during her years with breast cancer. A memorial service will be held at Deception Pass State Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Please see the following website for more details: www.darlenedaggett.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019

