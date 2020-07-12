Darlene fought a courageous battle against cancer. She was a stubborn Norwegian that lived her life with love, humor and a great deal of faith. She believed the brave would survive to smile another day. She strived to be an example in life of compassion for others. She believed in daily smiles to others...they may be your new friend, give hugs! They are free and easily exchanged, give encouragement, compliment the good. Always keep a sense of humor for laughter is the best medicine. Create memories and cherish them. Love every day. Stay positive, take care of our earth. Appreciate every day and give thanks for it. Live passionately. Darlene loved the simple things in life. She loved the sunshine and chased it all over her yard. Free things in life put joy in her heart. Flowers blooming, birds singing, butterflies and dragonflies buzzing around and the hummingbirds coming to pause right in front of her face to say hello. She planted her peas every year to snack on while working in the yard, none ever made it into the house. She loved her outings and adventures, be it junking, garage sales, the ocean, rivers, lakes, mountains. Eating out or happy hour, picnics, good wine, good friends and family and fun. Diet and whiskey...oh yeah! Turn off the main road and explore the back roads. There is beauty around every corner.



Darlene was born January 22, 1951 in Olympia, WA to Clifford Leroy Englund and Elisabeth Johanna (Ronneberg) Englund who preceded her in death. She is survived by her only son, Andrew Eason and his sweet wife Susan Eason and only grandchild Jayden Riley. She is also survived by her only sister Sonja Isaacson and husband Terry Isaacson of Olympia, WA. Her nieces and nephews are her "other children". Kristi Bonds, husband Chris and children, Katelyn and Camden. David Isaacson and Laura with their children Jacob and Quinn. Jennifer Isaacson, Allison Stoker and husband Gerrit.



Darlene always believed that friends are your adopted family, she truly loved Darla Little and husband Wayne, Paula Nugyen an significant other Jim Lynch, Charlene Flammager, Meta Chism and Husband Terry, Stella Thompson, Karen Nickson and husband Douglas. She had many more friends too numerous to list but you know who you are. She said, "thank you for helping me all of the time and encouraging me daily, I love you all forever".



Some words from Darlene, "I am a woman of great faith and compassion. Negatives will not hold me down. My highway of life had some curves and potholes, but I chose to be happy every day. I request no formal services, eat drink and be merry, raise a glass and toast my many happy days. Remember me by being kind to others and pay it forward. It shall be returned to you. God bless each and every one of you.



January 22, 1951 - July 3, 2020



