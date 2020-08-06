Darlene was born in Seattle and grew up in various places in Washington State, where she graduated from Snohomish High School and met the love of her life in her junior year.

She married on August 19, 1967 to Harold Wolfer in Snohomish, WA. Their love was so strong they married two more times; one on their 25th wedding anniversary in 1992 and again in 2008, when they changed their last name to Taylor.



She was a housewife, mother, a grandmother, a driver for a children's transportation company, and went to school for her medical assistant certificate. She also held a few positions at the Tulalip casino before her retirement.



Darlene loved children and helping others. She and Harold fostered five children over the years and adopted an additional one. She also became very close friends with the woman she took care of in her last job as a caregiver.



She touched a lot of hearts in her lifetime with her kindness and generosity and will be greatly missed by all those that love her.



She is survived by her husband: Harold (Wolfer) Taylor, son: James Wolfer, daughter: Natialene Schopf, granddaughters: Ashley Schopf and Brittney (Ian) Martens, sister: Lois Satterthwaite, brother: William Harris, sister in law: Elaine Reed, best friend: Paula Lauderback, neighbors: John and Veronica Campbell, as well as many others; including sisters and brothers in law, nieces, and nephews, and all of her fur babies.



She was preceded in death by her father: James L. Harris, mother: Velda Dunlap, step mothers: Pam Malm and Jane Harris, father in laws: John Wolfer and Dallas Taylor, mother in law: Margie Fitchen, brothers: ErnieReed and Royce Harris, sister in law: Fay Harris, brothers in law: Gary Fitchen, Glenn Losey, Walter Taylor; along with fur babies: Pedro, Peanut, Sam, Prince and many others.



Services will commence on Friday August 7, 2020 as follows:



Visitation:

Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville from 8:30-10am.



The Graveside Service:

Mission BeachCemetery in Tulalip at 11am.

June 23, 1948 - July 28, 2020