Darlene Weiss passed peacefully after battling Ovarian Cancer on July 25, 2020 in Marysville, WA. Born in Pontiac, MI on Dec 1, 1946, Darlene grew up in Shoreline, WA and was a member of the Class of 1965. She married her soulmate Donald Weiss in 1976 to create a blended family. An avid Days of Our Lives fan, Darlene also enjoyed vacationing, crafting, and playing cards. She also dedicated numerous hours to serving others through various organizations. She is survived by her siblings Monte (Lou), Patty, and Rick (Karen); her children Donald Jr. (Genelynn), Jim (Sue), Melanie (John), Moshe, and Dottie (Ethan); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and numerous friends and family. Donations in Darlene's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life info announced at a later date.

December 1, 1946 - July 25, 2020