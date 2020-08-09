1/1
Darlene Weiss
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Darlene Weiss passed peacefully after battling Ovarian Cancer on July 25, 2020 in Marysville, WA. Born in Pontiac, MI on Dec 1, 1946, Darlene grew up in Shoreline, WA and was a member of the Class of 1965. She married her soulmate Donald Weiss in 1976 to create a blended family. An avid Days of Our Lives fan, Darlene also enjoyed vacationing, crafting, and playing cards. She also dedicated numerous hours to serving others through various organizations. She is survived by her siblings Monte (Lou), Patty, and Rick (Karen); her children Donald Jr. (Genelynn), Jim (Sue), Melanie (John), Moshe, and Dottie (Ethan); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and numerous friends and family. Donations in Darlene's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life info announced at a later date.

December 1, 1946 - July 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved