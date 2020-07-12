1/1
Darlene Wognild
1942 - 2020
Born to Henry & Emma Weberling in Lewiston, ID. Her mom, Emma died in 1943 & later Henry remarried Dorothy Ohlde & they moved to Snohomish, WA where she grew up & resided close by.

She is survived by her husband Marvin of 56 years, Her daughter Terri (Foust-Rogers) & husband John James, her son Greg & wife Kristin. Her sisters Irma Watson & LaRae & Lance Adams, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 12 grandkids, 12 great grandkids & numerous lifetime friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mom, brother Leonard, son Richard & daughter Deon.

She was an amazing, loving person, had a huge heart & loved everyone. She was known to all as "My other" mom, auntie Dar or Grandma!

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask you make a donation to Zion Lutheran church in Snohomish or hospice of Snohomish county.

March 16, 1942 - June 30, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
