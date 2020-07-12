Born to Henry & Emma Weberling in Lewiston, ID. Her mom, Emma died in 1943 & later Henry remarried Dorothy Ohlde & they moved to Snohomish, WA where she grew up & resided close by.



She is survived by her husband Marvin of 56 years, Her daughter Terri (Foust-Rogers) & husband John James, her son Greg & wife Kristin. Her sisters Irma Watson & LaRae & Lance Adams, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 12 grandkids, 12 great grandkids & numerous lifetime friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mom, brother Leonard, son Richard & daughter Deon.



She was an amazing, loving person, had a huge heart & loved everyone. She was known to all as "My other" mom, auntie Dar or Grandma!



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask you make a donation to Zion Lutheran church in Snohomish or hospice of Snohomish county.



March 16, 1942 - June 30, 2020



