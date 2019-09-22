Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Darold W. "Bud" Phinney Dec. 2, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2019 Darold W. "Bud" Phinney (69) passed peacefully at home with his family at his side the evening of Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born to Ruth (Myhre) and Raymond Phinney in Minot, ND on December 2, 1949, Bud was raised with true Midwest values: hard work, honesty, and a deep faith in God. He moved to Everett, WA in the eighth grade and went on to play football and wrestle at Cascade High School, graduating in 1967. In 1968, he enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserves. After the Reserves, he attended EvCC, became a certified auto mechanic, and worked for the City of Edmonds for 10 years. Bud was a self-employed General Contractor with broad knowledge and skills, with a hands-on approach to all construction phases: concrete, residential, and commercial. One of the benefits of being self-employed was working alongside his son, Darold, for the past 20+ years. He met Kaye Dorn when they were at Cascade High School. They married in 1970 and had two children, Janelle and Darold. Bud was proud of their strong commitment and marriage. He was looking forward to playing his song "My Girl" for Kaye and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in April with a Phinney Family trip. We will still take this trip and our Pop will be with us in spirit. Bud is survived by his loving wife, Kaye; and their children, Janelle (Steve) Parken and Darold (Jeanne) Phinney; and four grandchildren: Julianna and Jaelyn Mill, and Dylan and Lauren Phinney. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Ray Phinney; and his brother, Bill Phinney. "Pop" truly loved watching and participating in all his kids' and grandkids' activities – he was their biggest supporter and fan. Besides his immediate family, Bud leaves his brother, Jerry Phinney; and his sister, Sharon Coghill. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and his devoted bulldog, Rocco. Quite simply… Bud was always there for us as only Bud could be. A service with reception to follow is planned for 10:00 a.m. on September 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arlington, WA. The family wishes to thank the Swedish Oncology Team, Dr. Bradley Fankhauser and Providence Hospice of Snohomish County for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, sent in care of Immaculate Conception at 1200 E. 5th St, Arlington WA, 98223. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019

