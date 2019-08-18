Darrel Lee Riechel Darrel Riechel passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Everett Washington. Born July 22, 1936 in Portland, OR. Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Patricia; sons, Jeff (Deanna, grandsons, Garren and Lance) and Jay (Karen). After spending his youth in Portland, Lee turned an Electrical Engineering Degree from Oregon State University into a 36 year career with Boeing in Seattle. His expertise in Avionics System Design became highly recognized and respected. Lee's wide-ranging interests included a love of the outdoors, motorcycling, ham radio, science fiction, hiking, and a good Islay Scotch. He especially enjoyed serving Dunes City, OR, with 18 years on its Planning Commission. But his first love after family was mineralogy, from which grew an outstanding mineral collection. Lee will be remembered at memorial services held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marysville, WA, on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lee's name to the Outreach Fund of the Mineralogical Society Of America: www.minsocam.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 18, 2019