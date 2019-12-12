Darrel Wayne Blankinship Darrel Blankinship, age 71 of Everett, WA passed away on November 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne loved being a grandfather, father, and uncle and will be greatly missed. His Christian faith was strong as he held his devotion to God's word and promise deep in his heart. Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and enjoyed volunteering for Salmon for Soldiers. Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, father, James, and brother, Paul. He is survived by his sister, Grace, sister, Lola and his son, Matthew, daughter, Heather, son-in-law, Fantin, daughter, Rebecca, and grand daughter, Nunu. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd. in Lynnwood, WA 98036 on December 13, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm. Please visit: www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on Wayne's online guestbook.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 12, 2019