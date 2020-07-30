Darren P. Melhart, age 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home after a short fight against cancer. A resident of the Marysville area since 1994, Darren was born in Edmonds on September 13. He was a 1984 graduate of Sultan High School. Darren worked at The Boeing Company for 34 years. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures - enjoyng family vacations and karaoke.

Darren is survived by his beloved wife (of 28 years) Tammy; daughters Jessica (John) and Alysha (James) and son Trent; grandsons Joshua and Bentley; sister Danyel (Jimmy) and brother Tyke (Tereasa); in-laws Roy and Thuy; nieces LaRae (Ryan), Tayler (Sam) and Trysten (Josh) and nephews Andrews (Tammy) and Tryton; and many other family and friends.

Darren is preceded in death by his mom Lezlee and father Ed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12.

