Darren Melhart
1966 - 2020
Darren P. Melhart, age 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home after a short fight against cancer.  A resident of the Marysville area since 1994, Darren was born in Edmonds on September 13.  He was a 1984 graduate of Sultan High School.  Darren worked at The Boeing Company for 34 years.  He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures - enjoyng family vacations and karaoke.

 

Darren is survived by his beloved wife (of 28 years) Tammy; daughters Jessica (John) and Alysha (James) and son Trent; grandsons Joshua and Bentley; sister Danyel (Jimmy) and brother Tyke (Tereasa); in-laws Roy and Thuy; nieces LaRae (Ryan), Tayler (Sam) and Trysten (Josh) and nephews Andrews (Tammy) and Tryton; and many other family and friends.

 

Darren is preceded in death by his mom Lezlee and father Ed.  A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12.

September 13, 1966 - July 17, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
