Darwin "Red" G. Cleveland Dec. 28, 1936 - August 30, 2019 "Darwin, come with Me" Darwin "Red" G. Cleveland was ushered to his forever home on August 30, 2019. He was 82 years old. Darwin was the second of four sons born to Clifford and Mabel Cleveland on December 28, 1936 in Jamestown, ND. He grew up on the family farm and was educated in Tuttle, ND. Darwin was active in his church and his faith in his Lord Jesus Christ sustained and brought him joy throughout his life. His faith comforted and carried him through his 3 year battle with congestive heart failure. Darwin retired after 30 years with Boeing. During retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for SOWERS, a group of Christians who travel the country in their RV's working on building projects. During his lifetime, Darwin befriended many people while living on Whidbey Island (30 years), Lake Havasu, AZ, Mt. Vernon, Camano Island and Marysville, WA. Darwin is survived by wife, Sharrie Hart Cleveland; son, Kevin Cleveland (Trish) of Marysville; daughter, Kim Perkins (Randy) of Lake Havasu; honorary daughter, Tuvette McCroskey (Kevin) of Seattle and their families. Darwin and Sharrie enjoyed many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Gerri; three brothers; and a nephew. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Camano Chapel, 867 West Camano Dr., Camano Island, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to his favorite Christian charities: the Flying H Boys Ranch, Naches, WA or Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, Bend, OR.



