Darwin George Paskett Darwin Paskett, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Darwin was born October 27, 1942 to Robert and Beth (Craner) Paskett in Burley, Idaho, the second of five children. Darwin attended school in Everett, WA, graduating from Everett High School in 1961. He was a state football champion and went to state in track and field. He is a graduate of Edmonds Community College and Central Washington University. He married Judith Helen Beeston of Everett on May 19, 1966 in the Idaho Falls temple. They are the parents of three precious daughters. Darwin served his country from 1965-1969 in the United States Army . He deployed to Vietnam from 1966-1967 on a combat tour. He was proud to serve his county which he loved so much. He found great love, support and healing from his fellow Vietnam veterans. He was a property manager and nursing home administrator prior to 21 years of working for GTE in sales and marketing. He ended his career path as the TeleServices Director at the UW Medical Center. Darwin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in numerous capacities throughout his life. He served a two- and half-year mission in Helsinki, Finland from 1963-1965. He loved the people there and sought out opportunities to continue speaking the language long after his mission. His missionary service of bringing people to Christ was a defining characteristic. Darwin had the gift to connect with others and see into their hearts. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. Darwin's greatest love and concern was for his family. He worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable life for his wife and daughters. He took pride in improving his yard and the neighborhood. He loved working with his hands and was inventive with numerous creations. Darwin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Beth Paskett. He is survived by his wife, Judy Paskett, his three daughters, Julie (Rhett) Brown of Everett, WA, Janna (Brian) Runolfson of Spanish Fork, UT, and Jodi Williams of Redmond, WA. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He leaves one brother, Dwayn (Anne) Paskett of Roosevelt, UT, and three sisters: Connie (Dave) Lewis of Salem, UT, Betty (Charlie) Patrick of South Weber, UT, and Rosemary (Glen) Tingey of Grouse Creek, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel 9509 19th Ave. SE, Everett, WA 98208. Arrangements entrusted to Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

