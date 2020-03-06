Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl R. Allen Sr.. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Daryl Rex Allen Sr. Daryl Rex Allen Sr., of Sultan, WA, passed away suddenly on February 27, 2020. He was born May 6, 1955 to Francis and Harold Allen. He was 64 years old. As a young man, he went to school and became a certified welder/fabricator. He stayed with this profession, with the same company for around 40 years, until he retired. Dad enjoyed many hobbies. He would often set up his drum set and play along with his favorite music. He also enjoyed archery and loved photography. He liked to learn new things and had taken various online classes after his retirement. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and often helped others in anyway he could. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children: Jocelyn Emmons (Scott) Daryl Allen Jr. (Sara) Timothy Allen (Tiare) and Jesse Pierce; grandchildren: Courtlynn Boucher, Taylor Boucher, Cody Emmons, Scotty Emmons Jr., Matthew Emmons, Dalelynn Allen, Ryle Allen, Aristotle Allen, Tiberius Allen and J.J Pierce; brothers: Dale Allen (Paula), Darren Allen (Kathy), Dustin Allen and Leroy Mock (Jeanene); niece: Jessica Malmberg, and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Harold Allen. No service is scheduled at this time. Family will have a memorial on a later date.





