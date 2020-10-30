Of Russian and German heritage, the second of three sons, born to Arthur and Anne Grafer, David Alan Grafer was born on June 8, 1940 in Oak Park, Illinois. He is survived by younger brother, William of Buchanan, Michigan with older brother, Robert succumbing to Cancer several years ago. David, husband to former Mukilteo City Council member Linda G. Grafer and father to Donald A. Grafer and daughter, Jennifer B Moore, slipped quietly away in the early morning hours of September 29, 2020 while in the care of Providence Medical Center, Colby Campus in Everett, Washington.

Our gratitude goes out to the dedicated nursing staff on the ninth floor and especially to Mary for cheering with him through his last Seahawk game. To the staff at The Everett Clinic who, for the past forty years, watched over him. Throughout his illness, we have so many to thank, from the staff at Pacifica of Lynnwood especially Martha and "Coach", the staff at Chateau Pacific for the attention to his special needs.

David lived his life with simplicity and dignity and with a "wicked sense of humor". He never met a stranger and there was always a place at our table for any and all. We will all share the many memories of those "framily" dinners that he presided over. His "framily" was his joy; some a part of his life since childhood, some for decades, others for many years and some just drawn to his joy of living. At his request, there will be no formal service; living his life was the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Purrfect Pals - a no-kill shelter in Arlington, Washington. His passion for our furry friends was so much a part of who he was. Make donations in his name and in the name of Sam R I, a special needs cat that stole his heart. Because of the pandemic, a virtual memorial is being planned; please call for details and all are invited and encouraged to sign the guestbook.

