Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alan Briggs. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Fellowship Hall at Faith Lutheran Church 6708 Cady Rd. Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

David 56, passed away unexpectedly August 2, 2019 from heart related complications at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA. He was born in Everett, WA, on April 3, 1963 and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1981 where he participated in both basketball and baseball. David resided in Redmond, WA, with his spouse of 20 years, Tracey and their two dogs, Berkeley and Grayce. David loved sports, animals, and a good joke. He also loved the many adventures he and Tracey enjoyed over their years together. Most importantly he loved his family. He is survived by his spouse, Tracey Learmont, daughter, Kelsey Budnick-Briggs; his sisters, Susan Hegedus, Sandy Moser and brother, John Morris. He was also a proud uncle of six nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Briggs, his brother, Bob Morris and his beloved pets, Max, Behr and Luca. A Memorial Celebration of David's life will be held October 19, 2019 at 2:00 in the Fellowship Hall at Faith Lutheran Church, 6708 Cady Rd. in Everett.



David 56, passed away unexpectedly August 2, 2019 from heart related complications at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA. He was born in Everett, WA, on April 3, 1963 and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1981 where he participated in both basketball and baseball. David resided in Redmond, WA, with his spouse of 20 years, Tracey and their two dogs, Berkeley and Grayce. David loved sports, animals, and a good joke. He also loved the many adventures he and Tracey enjoyed over their years together. Most importantly he loved his family. He is survived by his spouse, Tracey Learmont, daughter, Kelsey Budnick-Briggs; his sisters, Susan Hegedus, Sandy Moser and brother, John Morris. He was also a proud uncle of six nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Briggs, his brother, Bob Morris and his beloved pets, Max, Behr and Luca. A Memorial Celebration of David's life will be held October 19, 2019 at 2:00 in the Fellowship Hall at Faith Lutheran Church, 6708 Cady Rd. in Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close