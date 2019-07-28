February 18, 1934 - June 18, 2019 David Alonzo Johnson born in Brooklyn, IN on February 18, 1934, passed away from heart failure at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA on June 18, 2019. He was a proud patriot and US Navy veteran, a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. David was passionately involved with AA groups in Oregon and Washington where he recently received his 56-year coin for sobriety. He is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice Dresler Johnson; his sons, Brad and Brian Johnson (their wives); sister, Joan; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, stepchildren and step grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in his honor on August 3, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 4312 84th St. NE, Marysville, WA at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019