In Loving Memory David Arthur Sherman Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Cousin, and Friend You've been gone ten years now, ten years too soon. We have missed your laughter, your love of friends and family, especially that of your grandkids. You had passion for life, and for your lifelong profession of welding. You were a master at your trade. You had compassion for animals and to man alike, gladly giving the shirt off your back to someone in need. You were quite the man! We miss you still, lil' brother, rest in peace. Love sis, Katherine and brother, Bill

In Loving Memory David Arthur Sherman Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Cousin, and Friend You've been gone ten years now, ten years too soon. We have missed your laughter, your love of friends and family, especially that of your grandkids. You had passion for life, and for your lifelong profession of welding. You were a master at your trade. You had compassion for animals and to man alike, gladly giving the shirt off your back to someone in need. You were quite the man! We miss you still, lil' brother, rest in peace. Love sis, Katherine and brother, Bill Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2020

