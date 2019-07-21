Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bertalan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at the age of 81. Born February 5, 1938 in Everett, WA. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne Bertalan of 27 years. David lived in the Everett area all his life. He graduated from Everett High School and attended the University of Washington. He retired after 25 years from All Fab Areosapce Corporation. David owned race horses from 1974 to 2000. He raced them at Longacres, Portland Meadows and Emerald Downs. After retiring at age 52 he and wife Jeanne cared for many special needs foster babies for 24 years. He loved traveling, gardening and sports. He will be loving remembered by family and friends and many foster children. special thanks to: Seattle Providence Hospice Care Team and Richmond Beach Skilled Nursing Care. Services will be held at: 92nd- Street Church, 4226 92nd St. NE, Marysville, WA 98270 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be given to Seattle Childrens Hospital.



