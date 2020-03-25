Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David D. O'Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Duane O'Connor March 19, 2020 David Duane O'Connor left behind the bonds of this earth to be embraced by God at Age 95. David was born July 17, 1924 In South Dakota. He lived for a time in Burlington, CO where he attended Sleepy Hollow School. His family moved to Capa, South Dakota. As a youth during the great depression on the plains of both Colorado and South Dakota, David learned the value of hard work. He spent some time in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps). He graduated from Midland High School in June of 1942 as a three sport Letterman in Football, Basketball and Baseball. David was also quite the competitive swimmer winning several Trophies primarily in Military competitions. David loved swimming and continued to swim well into his retirement. David was well known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. He had the ability to make everyone around him laugh. Immediately upon graduating High School, David Joined the U.S. Navy as a SEABEE (Construction Battalion) and was stationed on Midway. David remained in the military moving to the US Army at the end of WWII. His service extended through the Korean Conflict where he had a number of close calls including being strafed by a MIG Fighter. David's career as a Heavy Equipment Operator from his time in the SEABEEs to his retirement in 1989 from the IBEW Union (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) provided well for his family. David married Delores Ann King on December 2, 1954 and they had a lifelong marriage of nearly 54 years. David and Delores had and raised six children, Neil O'Connor, Daniel O'Connor, Frank O'Connor, Debra Lyons (O'Connor), Robert O'Connor, and Dawn Reading (O'Connor). In addition to their six children they have a total of twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. In 1966 David moved their family from South Dakota to Washington State where they eventually settled in the Marysville area. David was preceded in death by his wife, Delores in 2008 and son, Daniel in 2009. David is survived by his one brother, Phillip O'Connor of Capa, South Dakota and cousins on the Polar side of the family. Private services are being arranged. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 25, 2020

