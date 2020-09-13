1/1
David Danielson
1960 - 2020
David Danielson lost his hard-fought battle with leukemia on August 31st 2020. Dave was passionate about logging, he worked in the woods since he was 18 and enjoyed every aspect of it. He deeply loved & appreciated his logger family at 3 Rivers and all his friends throughout the logging community. Dave loved to hunt, fish & search for wild mushrooms. He also enjoyed working at home on his property clearing & burning brush, making trails and most anything that involved being outside or in the woods. Dave leaves behind his wife Teri, his son Nicholas Danielson & his wife Ashlynn, grandson Ryker and granddaughter Eve. He also leaves behind his brother Michael, stepson Joseph Sparks, stepdaughter Sierra Sparks and grandson Jackson.Dave will be greatly missed by so many. We will forever carry you in our hearts.

February 15, 1960 - August 31, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
