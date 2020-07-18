1/1
David Dewey
1988 - 2020
CORVALLIS, MT - David Solomon Dewey, age 32 of Corvallis, MT,perished in an arson fire on July 6, 2020. David was born February 6, 1988 toLeslie Wade and Solomon Mark Dewey in Everett, WA. Growing up, David attendedMariner High School, in Everett, WA, Spokane Masters Commission and New HopeBible College, in Oregon. David was married to Shadell Dewey, who also perishedin the fire. He was the Assistant Manager at Walgreens. He enjoyed runningmarathons, hiking, and spending alone time with his wife.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife, ShandellDewey; an uncle, Nathan Hicks; and grandmothers, Donna McCarter and BarbaraDewey.
He is survived by his mother, Leslie (Irv) Wade; father,Solomon Mark Dewey; grandfather, Les McCarter, along with many aunts, uncles,and cousins.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 10 a.m.Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, MT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com February 6, 1988 - June 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
