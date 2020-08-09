Born on July 7, 1936 in San Diego, CA, Dave passed away at the age of 83 in Edmonds, WA on June 3, 2020 where he was a long-time resident. Dave grew up in Southern California.He spent summers with his Engels family in Edmonds. After graduating from Banning High School, Dave joined the Coast Guard in 1956. He was stationed on the USCGC Bittersweet.

He worked for Coca Cola, Frito Lay and K&L Distributing as a route manager before becoming owner of the Getaway Tavern in Mountlake Terrace. Dave was funny. Really funny. He was witty until the end. He loved gardening and was very proud of his yard. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, going camping, and especially loved listing to Willie Nelson. Dave believed in working hard, and then working harder; and then of course to listen to Willie Nelson. He also loved watching the Seahawks.

Dave is survived by his son Michael (Debra) Drake and by his special friend Katrina Grimes; her grandson Isaiah Grimes who he spent many precious moments over the last couple of years; and his dear friend Jim Hurless "Short Pants".

He was preceded in death by his life-partner, Sherry Eve who passed in 2003, and his beloved Jack Russell, Millie, who passed away in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local PAWS.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 pm at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery in Edmonds, WA.

July 7, 1936 - June 3, 2020