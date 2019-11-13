Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

David Duane Johanson February 16, 1931 - October 23, 2019 David Duane Johanson was born February 16, 1931 to Daviid Emanuel and Anna Johanson at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. David's father, born in Sweden, emigrated to the US in 1903, managed sawmills in the Northwest and Northern California. The family first lived in the Ballard area of Seattle before moving to Bellingham, Washington. David began working at an early age delivering newspapers, and when not working he loved fishing and hiking in the great outdoors, which he later passed onto his sons David and Jim. Fibbing about his age, Dave joined the U.S. Marines at age 16 in 1947 and served with distinction for 21 years. He met the love of his life, Martha Luz Ann Klukas through mutual friends in Los Angeles. Their first date, in the summer of 1953, was to see a Nat King Cole concert held at the Hollywood Bowl. David and Martha married on February 6, 1954 in Hawthorne, California at St. Joseph Catholic Church. By this time, Dave had returned from the Korean War and became the top Marine Corps recruiter in the Ballard neighborhood and Edmonds, Washington area during the late 1950s and early 1960s. David worked his way up through the ranks and was selected and honored by the Marines in 1967 to be a non-commissioned officer. He was then stationed with his family in 29 Palms, California. From there he was shipped off to Vietnam during the height of the war, witnessing both the Tet Offensive attacks and fighting in the Battle of Khe Sanh. After returning to Camp Pendleton, California in 1968, Dave retired from the military at the rank of Captain and moved his family back to Edmonds, where Dave built a successful real estate company. Some years later, the Department of Veterans Administration awarded him as the managing broker for VA properties in several Western Washington counties. In 2004, David retired from real estate and devoted much of his time to travel the world with Martha. Besides Hawaii and California, their favorite travels were to Panama, Sweden, North Africa, and Ireland. As a couple they were passionate and talented golfers who played some of the best courses in the U.S. and Europe. And no matter where they travel to, as well as where they called home, they made new friends easily with their genuine warmth and generosity. Always committed to serving and contributing towards the community, David was an active Mason and Shriner, who financially contributed to the and various local hospitals and charities as well. In his earlier days in uniform, the Marines selected Dave to be a Toys For Tots representative and was featured with Shari Lewis and "Lambchop" on Seattle morning TV programs. The Marine Corps also chose Dave to escort Bob Hope and Mrs. Hope during their appearance at Seattle Seafair Event. This honor of working with Bob Hope was extended again in the 1967 Bob Hope Classic Charity golf tournament in Palm Springs, California where David and a group of Marines were assigned to security and communications for the celebrity tournament. The following year David and Bob's paths would cross once more when the comedian was performing at a USO show in Da Nang, Vietnam. Bob Hope, at seeing Lieutenant Johanson backstage asked if he "could get the enemy to stop shooting, so we could do the show." David Duane Johanson was 88 years of age when he passed away in his Vineyard Park apartment in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha of 65 years; sons David (Anne) and Jim; grandson Michael Johanson; sister Norma Waters; and numerous friends and family members. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to or .



David Duane Johanson February 16, 1931 - October 23, 2019 David Duane Johanson was born February 16, 1931 to Daviid Emanuel and Anna Johanson at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. David's father, born in Sweden, emigrated to the US in 1903, managed sawmills in the Northwest and Northern California. The family first lived in the Ballard area of Seattle before moving to Bellingham, Washington. David began working at an early age delivering newspapers, and when not working he loved fishing and hiking in the great outdoors, which he later passed onto his sons David and Jim. Fibbing about his age, Dave joined the U.S. Marines at age 16 in 1947 and served with distinction for 21 years. He met the love of his life, Martha Luz Ann Klukas through mutual friends in Los Angeles. Their first date, in the summer of 1953, was to see a Nat King Cole concert held at the Hollywood Bowl. David and Martha married on February 6, 1954 in Hawthorne, California at St. Joseph Catholic Church. By this time, Dave had returned from the Korean War and became the top Marine Corps recruiter in the Ballard neighborhood and Edmonds, Washington area during the late 1950s and early 1960s. David worked his way up through the ranks and was selected and honored by the Marines in 1967 to be a non-commissioned officer. He was then stationed with his family in 29 Palms, California. From there he was shipped off to Vietnam during the height of the war, witnessing both the Tet Offensive attacks and fighting in the Battle of Khe Sanh. After returning to Camp Pendleton, California in 1968, Dave retired from the military at the rank of Captain and moved his family back to Edmonds, where Dave built a successful real estate company. Some years later, the Department of Veterans Administration awarded him as the managing broker for VA properties in several Western Washington counties. In 2004, David retired from real estate and devoted much of his time to travel the world with Martha. Besides Hawaii and California, their favorite travels were to Panama, Sweden, North Africa, and Ireland. As a couple they were passionate and talented golfers who played some of the best courses in the U.S. and Europe. And no matter where they travel to, as well as where they called home, they made new friends easily with their genuine warmth and generosity. Always committed to serving and contributing towards the community, David was an active Mason and Shriner, who financially contributed to the and various local hospitals and charities as well. In his earlier days in uniform, the Marines selected Dave to be a Toys For Tots representative and was featured with Shari Lewis and "Lambchop" on Seattle morning TV programs. The Marine Corps also chose Dave to escort Bob Hope and Mrs. Hope during their appearance at Seattle Seafair Event. This honor of working with Bob Hope was extended again in the 1967 Bob Hope Classic Charity golf tournament in Palm Springs, California where David and a group of Marines were assigned to security and communications for the celebrity tournament. The following year David and Bob's paths would cross once more when the comedian was performing at a USO show in Da Nang, Vietnam. Bob Hope, at seeing Lieutenant Johanson backstage asked if he "could get the enemy to stop shooting, so we could do the show." David Duane Johanson was 88 years of age when he passed away in his Vineyard Park apartment in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha of 65 years; sons David (Anne) and Jim; grandson Michael Johanson; sister Norma Waters; and numerous friends and family members. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.