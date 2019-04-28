Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Duffy Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Duffy Sr. Dave was born February 4, 1939 in Everett, WA to his parents, Francis and Aletha Duffy. He grew up in north Everett, attended both Perpetual Help and Immaculate Conception grade schools, and graduated from Everett High School in 1956. Dave married Barbara Hedlund in February 1957. Following high school, Dave served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S. Bon Homme Richard. It was here that he met lifelong friend, Dave Scherer, who became "Uncle Dave" to the boys. Following the Navy, Dave worked at Weyerhaeuser and Simpson Lee Mills before settling into the beverage industry where he spent 34 years. He started with Coca-Cola but most of his years were in the beer business with Bay Distributing, Riverside Beverage and finally Friendly Distributing, when he retired. Dave loved to fish for both salmon and steelhead, a passion he passed on to his boys. He also enjoyed golf and played fast pitch softball for many years with the Everett Oly's, where he forged many friendships. Dave and Barb enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii with their good friends Leo and Vera Moser, always ending the trip with our Molokai family, the Reyes'. Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; and six sons, Dave Jr. (Jody), Jim (Tiffany), Dan (Melody), Chris, Brian, (Amy) and Pat (Jennifer). He also leaves 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren (with a 12th on the way), and sister, Marilyn Connet (Dick); brothers, Mike and John Duffy; sister-in-law, Sandy Hedlund and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Boy's and Girl's Club of Snohomish County or IC/OLPH School. Funeral Mass will be May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 2509 Hoyt Ave with a reception to follow at Mattie Hall. The family would like to thank Mountain View Rehabilitation and their employees for their exceptional and compassionate care of our Dad these past 15 months. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019

