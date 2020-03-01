David Earl Sharpe David Earl Sharpe, the second son of Clifford and Helen Sharpe was born on January 25, 1931 and passed away on January 4, 2020. He was raised on the family farm in Bothell, WA, and graduated from Everett High School in 1949. David enlisted in the Army in 1952 and served two years with the Signal Corps as a radar technician during the Korean war. After his military service he returned to Bothell and worked various jobs before choosing the electrical construction trade. David joined the IBEW union in 1970's and formed his own business: Excel Electric & Service Inc. in 1984. He became a member of NECA in 1993 doing electrical contracting throughout the Puget Sound area. He served as the president of the Qualstar Credit Union after serving with the Safeway Credit union. David also owned the Blue Diamond and New Deal Tavern in Everett, WA, for a number of years in the 1970's and 80's. David was introduced to square dancing and spent many years as a member of " Square Crows". He met the joy of his life and dancing partner, Dee Dailey during time. David was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Clifford Jr. (Lucerne), Donna (Donald), Harvey (Joan), and Jimmy (Bobbie). David is survived by his son, Phillip; several nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, volunteering much of his time there which included installing most of the electrical work in the current building. A memorial service will be held at the church on Saturday, March 7, 202 at 1:00 pm. Memorials can be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Capital Facilities Fund).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020