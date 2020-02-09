Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David F. Goetz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Frank Goetz Dave Goetz was born on November 19, 1949, to Elmer and Olive Goetz. He was born in Chicago, Illinois before the family moved to Washington. He passed away quietly at home on January 13, 2020 due to heart failure. He was the second child out of a family of six children and he grew up on the family farm in Lakewood. Dave loved sports and fast cars. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles his entire life. Dave graduated from Arlington High School class of 1968. He went to Viet Nam to serve his country in the Army where he was a communications specialist. After returning from the Viet Nam war he continued his education at Everett Community College earning an Associate in Arts and Sciences in 1976. Dave continued his education at J.M. Perry Institute in Yakima, WA with a certificate of Instrumentation and Industrial Electronics in 1977. He worked for GTE for over 27 years. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, father, niece and brother. He is survived by his sister, Janice and Jim Werder of Snohomish, Barbara Goetz of Lakewood, brother, Jim and Cindy Goetz of Marysville, WA, sister, Becky and Todd Duskin of Mukilteo, WA. Dave is also leaving many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of David life will be held on February 22, 2020 from 1 to 4:00 pm. The location will be at 17220 62nd Avenue NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 this will be an open house.



