David Gordon Roddey David Gordon Roddey, age 84 of Mukilteo, Washington, passed away on February 23, 2019. David was born to Edna and Thomas Roddey in Harlowton, Montana, on May 29, 1934. David graduated from Ferndale High School. He joined the Air Force proudly serving a four-year career in radar operations. There David met his future wife, Jeane, and they were married four months before their assignments ended. Later they moved to the Bellingham, WA, area and then to Seattle where he began a twenty-five year career at the King County Wastewater Treatment Plant where he was a senior operator. David and Jeane lived those years in Shoreline, WA. After retirement in 1990 they purchased a new home in Lynnwood, WA, where they enjoyed a very active life. A long-time member of the Edmonds United Methodist Church, David sang in the church choir. He was a volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank and was known for his kindnesses to those in need. David's parents, his brothers and a sister and his loving and caring wife Jeane of 46 years preceded David in death. After Jeane's death David moved to Bellingham and later returned to Edmonds and later Mukilteo receiving outstanding care in adult homes. Many thanks to the caregivers Madrona Lane in Edmonds; Mukilteo Sunset Adult Family Home; View Ridge Care Center, Everett, and to the staff at Providence Hospital. A graveside service, with military honors, took place on March 14, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery. Gifts in his honor may be made to the "Edmonds Food Bank" at the Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers St., Edmonds, WA 98020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019