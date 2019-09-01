Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. Jacobson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Hugh Jacobson David Hugh Jacobson age 73, died in his home in Everett, WA on August 24, 2019. David loved the Lord Jesus Christ and knew him as his personal Savior. He was an avid motorcyclist whom rode all year round rain or shine. He spent a lot of his time volunteering with the CMA (Christian Motorcyclist of America) witnessing and telling people about the life changing message of Jesus Christ. David also loved to go fishing. Every chance he had he was out enjoying his time on the lake. He is survived by his wife, Malai, their daughter, Chonphansa Haynes of Everett, WA, his son, Asher Jacobson of Stanwood, WA, and his daughter, Monica Anderson of Carnation, WA; as well as 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary and Roseanne as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter, Natasha Ruth Sawyer. Funeral services will take place at South Everett Community Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Flowers can be sent to the church, 1 Casino RD, Everett, WA 98204. All other Memorials should be given to



