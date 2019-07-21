Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 10, 1948 - June 20, 2019 Dave was born in Seattle on September 10, 1948 and passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 70. He grew up on a dairy farm in the Gold Bar, WA area of the Skykomish Valley. He loved hunting and fishing, and as a young boy, would hunt and fish from dusk 'til dawn in the woods behind their ranch on the Wallace River. Dave was an Amateur (Ham) Radio Operator, gun enthusiast, and a long-time Harley rider. After graduation from Sultan High School, Dave attended college, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. His career and retirement were from the Snohomish County P.U.D. Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Eunice Dolores Oelrich; and his brother, Ernest Verlinde. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann; his son, James D. Verlinde; his daughter, Angela Rolph (Jeff); and his three precious granddaughters, Molly, Ashley, and Josey. Our favorite poem with Love Always: When time has stolen away our stars and only the night endures, yet somewhere in the darkness, Love, my hand will still seek yours. When youth has danced its parting dance and tasted its last sweet wine, yet somewhere in the silence, Love, your hand will still find mine. Author unknown. A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Sultan Eagles, 1112 E. Main St., Sultan, WA 98294 on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.





