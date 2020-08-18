David Herbert McKay, age 84 of Romney, passed awaypeacefully at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with his family by his side.

David is preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel(Peters) McKay and his second wife, Jean (Cooley) McKay; his grandsons, JasonShank and Paul James; a stepdaughter, Judy James; and a brother-in-law, DonaldDoncaster.

He is survived by his daughters, Dolores Maheux(husband Paul) of Romney, Diana Lacombe (husband David) of McKinney, TX, and DonnaMartin (husband David) of Romney; a son, David B. McKay (wife Patricia) ofWinchendon, MA; his sister, Janet Doncaster of Westminster, MA; his brother,Frank McKay of Creedmoor, NC; two stepdaughters, Sheila Pelow (companionRichard) of Eloy, AZ and Deborah Melanson (husband Ray) of Fitchburg, MA; onestepson, Robert LeBlanc of FL. David isalso survived by 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

David was born November 21, 1935 in Fitchburg, MA. He was the son of the late Herbert and Marie(Vicary) McKay. He attended gradeschool, high school, and technical schools in the Fitchburg area where hesubsequently met and married Hazel and started their family. David worked in the paper industry as anElectrician, Supervisor, and an Electrical Engineer. The year 1998 brought him to his last projectin the State of Washington at the Kimberly Clark Paper Company in the City ofEverett. The power plant at the papermill was modernized and its capabilities dramatically increased with abilitiesto supply power to the local hospitals if required. This project concluded in the year 2000 andDavid retired.

After David's retirement he met and married JeanCooley (Hazel had died in 1990) and they enjoyed life and one another untilJean's death in 2014. David's familyencouraged him to move to the mountains of West Virginia and be near his familythat resided in Romney. Once in Romney,David was able to continue to enjoy his life-long interests and hobbies of flyfishing, photography, water color painting, and amateur radio operator where heconversed with people around the world.

At a date to be determined, David will be buried withhis first wife, Hazel, at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA.

The family wishes to express their gratitude toHospice of the Panhandle for the care and support David received in his finaldays.

Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home inRomney, 304.822.3511

November 21, 1935 - August 13, 2020