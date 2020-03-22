Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Bowers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David James Bowers David James Bowers, age 83, a longtime resident of Everett, WA passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness. David was born June 21, 1936 at the Pauline Harpole Maternity Home to Army parents, Adam and Henrietta (Capaan) Bowers. David lived at Fort Casey until the age of 10 when the family moved to Coupeville, WA where he graduated from high school in 1955. He served in the US Air Force for four years. The service provided an opportunity to visit many parts of the world. Upon discharge from the military, David attended Pacific Lutheran University where he majored in chemistry and mathematics. He obtained his degree and teaching certificate from Seattle Pacific University. David earned his Master's degree from Seattle University and further graduate studies were completed at Penn State University. He dedicated his working life to teaching and served as an Administrator in the Northshore School District. He retired in 1993 after 30 years of devoted work. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. David was preceded in death by wives, Barbara Bowers and Nobuko Bowers; parents, Adam and Henrietta Bowers and sister, Betty Baker. He is survived by sisters, Pauline Rohde of La Conner, WA, Susan (Tim) Boone of Sedro Woolley, WA, Rebecca (Jim) Wood of Coupeville, WA and several nieces and nephews. Private interment will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery, Coupeville WA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, or .



