David Keone Cawdrey Jan. 9, 1975 - March 31, 2019 David Cawdrey passed away by natural causes (ALS) at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, surrounded by family. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii He is survived by his wife, Kori Jo Cawdrey; children, Keone and Eli Cawdrey; parents, Daniel P. Sr. and Lillian Cawdrey; siblings, Dan Cawdrey Jr., and Patricia C. Cawdrey. David was a world class skate boarder and union carpenter. Memorial held earlier.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019