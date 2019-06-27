May 7, 1950 - June 14, 2019 David Goldsmith was born on May 7, 1950 to Melvin and Dorothea (Bard) Goldsmith of Seattle. He passed away on June 14, 2019 in Everett, WA. Dave graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle. He worked for several years for Texaco gas stations and later for several manufacturing companies in Seattle. For the past 25 years, he resided in Everett where he made many friends. He was a certified and licensed Ham Radio Operator. Earlier in life, he enjoyed golf, visiting Washington parks and beaches, and other hobbies. He is survived by brothers Steven Goldsmith (Carol) of Bellevue, WA and Christopher Goldsmith (Dorothy) of Bellingham, WA; special cousins, Pat and Mike Larsen of Bremerton, WA; and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces. Special thanks for Providence Hospital of Everett and the very caring and compassionate 3rd floor nursing staff. Please sign David's on-line guest book at Washington Cremation Alliance.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 27, 2019