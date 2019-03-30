Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Thomson. View Sign

February 11, 1932-March 21, 2019 David Lee Thomson passed away on March 21, 2019. He was born February 11, 1932 to Arthur and Ethel (Kent) Thomson in Alderwood Manor, WA. He married Patricia Trautman on September 1, 1951. He is survived by his children, Kelli Mallett (Evan), Bruce Thomson (Shannon), Suzanne Vickers (John), Marchele Gamble and Nanette Cohen (Devon). Dave lived his whole life in south Snohomish County graduating from Edmonds High School in 1950. Besides his family, Dave was passionate about his community and served it through Rotary and the Elks, always creating ideas to make it better. He belonged to the Lynnwood Elks for over 50 years and traveled many miles with the Travel Club. He was a 60+ year member of the Rotary Club of Lynnwood. He filled many roles in the club and served as club president in 1972. He was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and gifted that honor to his children as well. As a member of the club, Dave was instrumental in starting the Washington State International Air Fair, the House Construction Project in conjunction with the Edmonds School District and the Rotary Residential Center, an affordable housing center for seniors. Dave lost the love of his life, Patty, in 1997. Since her passing Dave (Papa) made support, guidance and love of family and friends his commitment for the remainder of his life. His family will be holding a Life Celebration at Purdy Walters at Floral Hills – 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be an opportunity to share your memories of Dave at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Rotary Foundation (International), the Lynnwood Rotary Club Foundation or the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.





