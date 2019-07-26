David M. Pierce, age 65, passed away May 30, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA but resided in Snohomish County for the past 45 years. He served in the Vietnam War, joining the Navy in 1972 and was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed a successful career with WA DOT, retiring in 2005 as Superintendent of Highways. Dave loved the many co-workers and friends he made along the way in his life. He leaves behind his wife, Gayle and their precious little Gracie at their family home. He also leaves behind his grandson, Anthony Espeno. His mom, Elaine Pierce; and his daughter, Shellie Pierce predeceased him. There will be a graveside service August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at GAR Cemetery in Snohomish, WA followed by a gathering at the family home shortly after. Please call (360) 435-9427 or (425) 346-2276 for address and directions.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019